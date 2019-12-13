Issues of cooperation between upper houses of parliaments of Belarus and Russia discussed by Council of Republic

The issues concerning the interaction between the upper chambers of the parliaments of Belarus and Russia within the framework of bilateral contacts and inter-parliamentary organizations were discussed today at a meeting between Chairman of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova and Federation Council senators from Krasnodar Region. Natalia Kochanova stressed: cooperation in different directions will yield results. Now we are working closely in economic terms - the trade turnover has increased. According to the results of 2021, the Belarusian exports to Krasnodar Territory increased by 15.6%. In agriculture we also have something to offer - this year the country had a good harvest. In addition, in today's realities, the joint work is more relevant than ever - our countries are doing everything necessary to cope with the challenges of time.



Vladimir Beketov, member of the Federation Council Committee on Science, Education and Culture:



“We have a very good institute for the production of wheat seeds and vocal crops, grain crops. This is interesting for you. Horticulture, viticulture. Engineering products will be in demand in the Krasnodar region of Russia. In the future Russia aims to cooperate more closely with the Republic of Belarus.”



At the meeting, they also discussed the youth programs and cooperation of regional and district councils of deputies with their Russian colleagues. Special attention was paid to the issues of interregional cooperation.



