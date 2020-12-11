Housing and communal issues discussed at dialogue platform in Smilovichi

A comprehensive discussion brought issues of housing and communal services in Cherven District. At the dialogue platform in Smilovichi, the nuances of the industry's functioning and the necessary funding were touched upon. The construction of housing and roads in small town required separate attention. Specialists from all districts of Minsk Region took part in the discussion.



All the proposals voiced at the dialogue platforms will be summarized and submitted to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly for discussion.