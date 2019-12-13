Crow steals day's proceeds from route taxi driver in Gomel

The stability of the Belarusian ruble attracts even birds. A crow stole the daily earnings from a route taxi driver in Gomel. While the driver was talking to his colleagues, a crow perched on the open window of his car. The bird grabbed the bills and flew away. The driver began to catch it. A few meters later the crow landed and dropped some of the money. Later, the thief parted with the rest. The robbery was estimated at 120 rubles.