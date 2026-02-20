"Regarding Iran and the United States, their complex and tense relations, it's clear the American administration is preparing to strike. They may be deterred by joint exercises with the Russian Federation, which the Iranian side conducted on February 19 in the Oman region of the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz. The Russian corvette Stoikiy was deployed there, and the parties practiced countering piracy, which has become widespread recently, aerial photography, and tactical formations. The Strait of Hormuz itself, through which up to 70% of all oil entering global trade passes, was even temporarily closed. Therefore, I believe these exercises are a certain diplomatic sign and signal to the American side that Iran will not be left alone," Voskresensky commented. "We, the Republic of Belarus, traditionally condemn any aggressive intentions of any country, not only toward Iran, but toward all UN member states."