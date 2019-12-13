Sunday law violations

It has already become common for a small group of people to irritate people around them at weekends and break the usual rhythm of life of citizens. On Saturday in the capital saw a "women's march", and on Sunday the walk continued along the roadway in the city center, disrupting the work of land public transport and the subway. The protests are getting less and less numerous. The curators, of course, once again declared that the streets are full of "tens of thousands" of people. In order to walk more effectively through the capital, this time cyclists were involved.



