Pupils of orphanages and large families to receive invitations to main Christmas Tree of country

Pupils of orphanages and large families will receive invitations to the Main New Year Party of the country together with the congratulations of the President. This is a traditional gift from the state, and this year they will add a pleasant bonus, as part of the "Our Children" campaign. The premiere is scheduled for December 23. Among the innovations are not only 250 sq.m. of high-tech screens and even more interactivity, but also a special security algorithm in connection with COVID-19. A mandatory mask regime is required, the temperature will be measured at the entrance. If the indicator turns out to be higher than the norm, employees will offer to return the money or come to the show on another day.



Tickets for the planned performances are sold today. Preparations for a fabulous show are at the finish line.

