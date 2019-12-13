PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Pupils of children's rehabilitation center join unique project

The pupils of the children's rehabilitation center joined a unique project, trying themselves as illustrators of a collection of poems. The diagnosis of cerebral palsy does not prevent Natalia Rozum to express her civic position through creativity.

The edition was published in the Belarusian language and named "Shypshyna". Gift copies for the co-authors and the administration of the rehabilitation center were given by political scientist Alexander Shpakovsky, who joined the project.

Alexander Shpakovsky, political analyst:

A deep sense of love for the Motherland is often not inherent even in people who are outwardly successful, rich, and healthy. And here Natalia Rozum, the author of these poems was endowed by God with not strong health, but with strong spirit, and I was impressed. That is why I provided financial and administrative support to publish this book.

Natalia Domorad, representative of the author of the book:

One of the copies of this book is in the National Library of Belarus, which means that the name of the author of these poems and the names of the artists have already been immortalized in the history of the country. This book is actually created by people with unlimited possibilities, because they have a big heart and a generous soul.

