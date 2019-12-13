Restoration work on ruins of Krevo Castle continue

Funds for its reconstruction were allocated from the President's Fund for support of culture and art.



The castle in Krevo was built in the 14th century. There are no documentary sources from that period with an authentic view of the castle. Later images are taken as a basis by the restorers. Only one tower has been partially preserved to this day. Its height reached 25 meters and had 6 stories. It is still difficult to say what number of floors will be restored.



Conservation and restoration works are divided into 2 stages, each of them consists of several launch complexes. This North-Western Wall is being reconstructed.



Restoration is carried out in the company of archaeologists of the National Academy of Sciences. Work to design the restoration of the opposite wall, which is only partially preserved, is ongoing. This will be the next launch complex. The museum exhibition should be also developed.



