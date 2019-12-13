Restoration of Chernobyl lands is a personal challenge for the President

Every spring, on these memorable days, the President of Belarus visits the most damaged areas. The restoration of the Chernobyl-affected lands has been the most important task since the first days of Alexander Lukashenko's presidency. Many issues (especially during the most difficult first years) had to be solved literally manually on the spot, especially since the help from Western "empathizing" colleagues was mostly declared only on paper. Alexander Lukashenko personally visited agricultural and industrial enterprises, saw the organization of medical care and rehabilitation, and inspected the work on the preservation of the historical and cultural heritage and the construction of housing. Despite gloomy forecasts, the people did not abandon their native places and now live here no worse than in other cities. The Chernobyl strike rallied the Belarusians to preserve this land, made us stronger.