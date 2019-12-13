PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Demand for CSTO peacekeeping force growing not only in the region, but also beyond its borders

During the summit of the CSTO in Minsk, the leaders of the countries talked about urgent problems and tasks, which clearly improved the quality and unity of the organization itself.

This opinion was shared by Russian military political scientist Andrei Koshkin. According to the expert, the CSTO proves its influence in the region every time.

Andrei Koshkin, military political scientist, head of the department of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics:

“Many pressing issues were discussed, which improved the structure and content of the CSTO. The heads of state discussed the most important issues that are currently at the center of attention of the whole world. These are the conflicts in the Middle East, in Europe, those manifestations of aggressiveness, which are very actively pulsed by the United States and its allies. The situation is very complex. The transition period from a unipolar to a multipolar world brings unforeseen barriers that are difficult to overcome, but it is the CSTO that will significantly contribute to this as a rather impressive peacekeeping force, the demand for which is growing more and more, not only in the region, but also beyond its borders.”

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All