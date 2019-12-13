WHO: Belarus passes peak of coronavirus incidence during new wave

Belarus has passed the peak of the incidence of coronavirus during a new wave, according to the WHO. The number of people who have recovered is increasing significantly. 1 729 patients with COVID-19 were registered in the country during the day, 2 183 people were discharged from hospitals. 16 persons died. 24 620 tests were performed. Hospitals continue to close the red zone. Institutions undergo comprehensive sanitation and resume work with planned patients. Gomel Regional Oncologic Dispensary has completely switched to providing assistance to patients with oncological profile.