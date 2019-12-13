3.42 RUB
WHO Special Envoy advises to take example of Belarus in confronting spread of coronavirus
Special Envoy of the World Health Organization for the EU and the former USSR Vitenis Andriukaitis confirmed that. He gave the interview to Lenta.ru: "I want to pay tribute to colleagues in Belarus for high level of flu vaccination. Belarus has the Soviet Union sanitary and epidemiological system, which worked very intensively and helped to prevent complications in the absence of wide diagnostic capabilities and modern high-quality equipment. We can say that Belarus is following the example of Sweden and South Korea."
