3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
WHO: New mutations of coronavirus discovered in 7 more countries over past week
Almost 125 million people in the world have become infected with COVID-19. According to WHO, over the past week, new mutations of coronavirus have been found in 7 more countries. These strains are much more infectious and resistant to the vaccine.
A servicewoman was vaccinated with a British vaccine in Odessa. Then she died due to the detachment of the trumpet.
The situation is similar in France. A 26-year-old medical student was vaccinated with the drug AstraZeneca, which caused anaphylaxis. It was not possible to save the young man.
Norway is investigating 2 more deaths after vaccination. Thrombosis, anaphylactic shock and internal bleeding. Symptoms are similar to those that people have suffered in other countries after injections of AstraZEneca.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All