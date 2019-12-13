3.42 RUB
Aerial gymnasts of Belarusian Circus win Grand Prix of the "Echo of Asia" festival
Belarusian Circus aerial gymnasts won Grand Prix of the XIII International Festival of Circus Art "Echo Asia" The high level of the actors was also noted by the President of the International Circus Festival in Italy. So, already in October of the next season the star duo will go for new victories to Italy. The main purpose of the festival is to show the best achievements, exchange experience and develop international relations. 13 countries took part in the forum.
