Opportunities for early use of family capital expanded

Good news on the eve of Mother's Day. The opportunities for the early use of family capital have been expanded. A new decree has been signed today by the President. Now these funds can also be used ahead of schedule to receive education, to purchase medical devices for complex and high-tech interventions, as well as to purchase specialized products for children with disabilities under the age of 18 years, designed for social rehabilitation and integration into society.

