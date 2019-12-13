Opportunities for early use of family capital to expand. Social guarantees discussed at meeting with President

Support for large families, housing construction and development of the pension system. Several drafts of the decree, which deals with these important issues, were presented to the President today.



Social guarantees are one of the key positions in the structure of modern Belarus. The country has formed a powerful package of such measures, in particular, for large families. 4,7 billion rubles was spent on state benefits, education, medicine, housing and other support measures for those who are raising three or more children last year alone.



At least 5 billion rubles is provided for these purposes in 2021. The number of large families in Belarus has almost doubled over the past 10 years. Now there are more than 115 000 of them.



The possibilities of early use of family capital are planned to be expanded. Such norms will be included in the draft decree, which will be finalized in the near future and submitted to the President for signing. In particular, the early use of family capital is provided for in areas such as housing, medicine, education. A new perspective will be the opportunity to purchase means of social rehabilitation and adaptation for families in which children or parents have disabilities.



The government also proposed approaches to the development of the pension system. The main goal is to increase the personal interest of employees in the formation of their future pension rights.



The President today also supported the creation of a system of small grants in Belarus for the implementation of youth initiatives. This is primarily about public-private partnership, the implementation of civil initiatives.



