The return of the crew of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft to Earth is scheduled for April 6 at 10:19 am

The return of the crew of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft is scheduled for 10:19 on April 6. The commander is the Hero of Russia, native of Belarus Oleg Novitsky and NASA astronaut Laurel O'Hara will return to Earth. And, of course, our Marina Vasilevskaya, the first woman-cosmonaut of Belarus. The landing is expected in the steppes of Kazakhstan. Russian specialists will be on air and ground duty in the areas of Zhezkazgan and Arkalyk to detect and ensure the safety of the crew in time.