First operation to replace pulmonary artery valve with biological implant without incisions performed in Belarus

Our professional achievements are evidence of a high educational level. For the first time in Belarus, an operation was performed to replace a pulmonary artery valve with a biological implant without incisions on the body. A day has passed after the surgery, and the patient feels well. Moreover, she is almost ready for discharge.

