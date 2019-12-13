3.42 RUB
Homeless animals appear on catwalk together with Miss Belarus 2021 finalists
Talent, beauty and a good heart. For the first time in our country, homeless animals went on the catwalk together with the finalists of Miss Belarus 2021. This is a charity project of the winner of the crown and the main title of the contest, Daria Goncharevich, as well as other finalists and the National School of Beauty. In the spirit of the world trends to protect animals and against killing them for the sake of expensive outfits and accessories, 14 beauties from all over Belarus presented a new collection of clothes of the famous Belarusian brands without leather and fur, only their substitutes. Our little brothers, who are now in search of loving owners, became models on the stage.
Daria Goncharevich, winner of Miss Belarus 2021:
"The brands are increasingly taking over the ecomode. We are also very supportive of all this. I fully support all this. I would like as many people as possible to learn about this fashion, to understand that now it is important to take care of your four-legged friends. The goal is to spread the news that we have so many pets in shelters. Each of them is looking for a loving and warm home, so we want as many people as possible to know about this after the show."
Daria Goncharevich will present this project at the Miss World pageant in Puerto Rico. This is just one of several charitable ideas that beauty pageant finalists will initiate after participating in the project.
