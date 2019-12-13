Declaration on catastrophic risk of AI to humanity signed for the first time in history

The UK, the US, the EU, Australia, China and a number of other countries have signed the first ever international declaration stating that artificial intelligence (AI) poses a potentially catastrophic risk to humanity, BELTA reports, citing a source.

The UK summit on the safe use of artificial intelligence, which takes place on November 1-2, is being attended by more than 100 figures from politics and business, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceX, Tesla owner Elon Musk. The Republic of Korea has agreed to hold another such summit in six months, and France will hold it in a year.

The Guardian notes that 28 countries signed the so-called Bletchley Declaration on the first day of the summit on the safe use of AI. The declaration takes its name from the summit's venue, the Bletchley Mansion. The countries agreed to work together on AI safety research even as there are signs that the US and UK are competing for leadership in developing new regulations.