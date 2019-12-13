3.41 RUB
Declaration on catastrophic risk of AI to humanity signed for the first time in history
The UK, the US, the EU, Australia, China and a number of other countries have signed the first ever international declaration stating that artificial intelligence (AI) poses a potentially catastrophic risk to humanity, BELTA reports, citing a source.
The UK summit on the safe use of artificial intelligence, which takes place on November 1-2, is being attended by more than 100 figures from politics and business, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceX, Tesla owner Elon Musk. The Republic of Korea has agreed to hold another such summit in six months, and France will hold it in a year.
The Guardian notes that 28 countries signed the so-called Bletchley Declaration on the first day of the summit on the safe use of AI. The declaration takes its name from the summit's venue, the Bletchley Mansion. The countries agreed to work together on AI safety research even as there are signs that the US and UK are competing for leadership in developing new regulations.
UK Digital Minister Michelle Doonlan said: "For the first time, countries have agreed that we need to not only independently but collectively consider the risks of advanced AI." British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, "There is nothing more transformative for the future of our children and grandchildren than such technological advances.
