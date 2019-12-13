Honorary title People's Doctor of Belarus awarded for the first time. President presented state awards to doctors

Our doctors have been fighting coronavirus infection, rescued the most difficult patients, spending 24 hours at work.



Our heroes were honored in the Palace of Independence. These months were hard for them physically and mentally. People and doctors are returning to their normal lives. Our health care system has withstood an extraordinary load, because at one time it retained all the links: infectious diseases departments, hospitals in the smallest district centers, and, most importantly, specialists. Our doctors fought for every life!



Such a large group of representatives of one profession is being honored in the Palace of Independence for the first time. The President thanked everyone, especially senior students of medical universities.



Alexander Lukashenko assured that the state will not spare any money to update the material base of the healthcare system. Doctors will also be supported financially.



Infectionists, resuscitators, ambulance, and laboratory diagnostics doctors, nurses from different regions of Belarus were awarded not only medals and orders today.



The honorary title of People's Doctor of Belarus was awarded for the first time. Its owner is Igor Karpov, Professor, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Belarusian State Medical University. He led the work on helping patients, lived in the regions and took the most serious cases.



The Head of the State wished all health workers and their relatives good health. On the occasion of the significant day, the guests raised a symbolic glass of champagne. They still talked about professional topics. After all, saving people is a profession that sometimes does not provide for weekends.



