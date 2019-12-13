3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Swedish epidemiologist Paul Franks: Absence of quarantine to help build collective immunity
Rigid quarantine measures, which have only recently been confidently referred to as the only right solution, today trigger huge budget deficit. And the main thing is where to find the money. Europe is slowly opening up, although people are still dying in hundreds. But the reality is that you still have to work and earn money. Let's go to Sweden. There's no need to abandon quarantine just because it wasn't introduced. Public places, cafes, schools, kindergartens and public transport are open in the country. There is no 100% certainty about the effectiveness of total restrictive measures. The two main rules in Sweden now are to wash your hands and keep the distance! Epidemiologists from Stockholm believe that the absence of quarantine will help to develop collective immunity. Our correspondent Ksenia Pekarskaya talked to an epidemiologist from Sweden, Dr. Paul Frank, principal investigator at Genetic and Molecular Epidemiology at Lund University in Sweden (video).
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus ready to resume air traffic with Europe. But on what condition?
What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All