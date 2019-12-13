Swedish epidemiologist Paul Franks: Absence of quarantine to help build collective immunity

Rigid quarantine measures, which have only recently been confidently referred to as the only right solution, today trigger huge budget deficit. And the main thing is where to find the money. Europe is slowly opening up, although people are still dying in hundreds. But the reality is that you still have to work and earn money. Let's go to Sweden. There's no need to abandon quarantine just because it wasn't introduced. Public places, cafes, schools, kindergartens and public transport are open in the country. There is no 100% certainty about the effectiveness of total restrictive measures. The two main rules in Sweden now are to wash your hands and keep the distance! Epidemiologists from Stockholm believe that the absence of quarantine will help to develop collective immunity. Our correspondent Ksenia Pekarskaya talked to an epidemiologist from Sweden, Dr. Paul Frank, principal investigator at Genetic and Molecular Epidemiology at Lund University in Sweden (video).