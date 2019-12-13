3.42 RUB
Doctors of Belarus and Russia performed surgery on child with spinal deformity
Doctors of Belarus and Russia under the allied program "Spinal Systems" performed surgery on a child with spinal deformity.
Chief freelance pediatric orthopedist-traumatologist of the Ministry of Health, the leading researcher of the laboratory of the consequences of injuries and diseases of the spine and spinal cord of the RNPC of traumatology and orthopedics Dmitry Tesakov said: "Today an operation was performed together with our colleagues from St. Petersburg on a nine-year-old boy with a spinal deformity. This is a congenital developmental anomaly. The technology was applied, the methodology of which was developed by our partners from St. Petersburg. Based on the created model of the deformed spine, special templates were created to install support elements according to the planned scheme of the surgery. This allowed both to reduce the intervention time by approximately one and a half hours and to maximally control the occurrence of technological complications associated with the installation of support units. It is important that during the operation we used a set of individual designs of spinal systems, which were developed by the Belarusian side".
