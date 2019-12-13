Time for New Year's miracles and gifts in orphan "Children Town"

Pupils of the Children's Town of Leninsky District of Minsk greeted the long-awaited guests with bags full of sweet presents. Representatives of the Ministry of Communications and Informatization traditionally visited orphans on New Year's Eve. Adults also took part in holiday competitions with Santa Claus and Snow Maiden.

There are 78 children left without parental care in Minsk Children's Campus. They live in large groups, in conditions as close as possible to the family.