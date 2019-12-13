3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Time from contract conclusion to implementation of investment project to be curbed twice
Synchronization and coherence are important in business. The time from the conclusion of a contract to the start of the investment project implementation is planned to be halved, announced Deputy Minister of Economy Angelika Nikitina told Panorama. This is important so that new innovative industries could start making their products faster.
Legal preferences for investors are prepared as well including tax privileges and capital protection. Now the draft law is in the House of Representatives.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All