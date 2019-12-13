EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Time from contract conclusion to implementation of investment project to be curbed twice

Synchronization and coherence are important in business. The time from the conclusion of a contract to the start of the investment project implementation is planned to be halved, announced Deputy Minister of Economy Angelika Nikitina told Panorama. This is important so that new innovative industries could start making their products faster.

Legal preferences for investors are prepared as well including tax privileges and capital protection. Now the draft law is in the House of Representatives.

