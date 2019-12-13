Belarusian Armed Forces record increase in intensity of NATO flights

NATO's combat aviation along our borders is nothing but escalation of the situation around Belarus. The Defense Ministry commented on the U.S. Army's reconnaissance and targeting flights.



Sergei Frolov, head of the anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force and Air Defense Command of the Belarusian Armed Forces:

Currently, our radio and radar reconnaissance facilities are recording a constant increase in the intensity of reconnaissance and combat aviation flights of NATO member countries along the state border of the Republic of Belarus, including in the airspace of Ukraine. Thus, if a month ago the total number of sorties per day was 2-3, now this figure has almost doubled and amounts to 3-5 sorties. At the same time, the number of aircraft engaged by the U.S. Air Force has increased by 1.5 times. In addition, the active use of unmanned reconnaissance aircraft continues. The minimum distance of flight routes from the state border with Belarus is 15-20 km. These facts confirm the build-up of military activities near our borders and testify to further escalation of the situation around the Republic of Belarus.



