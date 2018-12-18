3.42 RUB
More and more Minsk hotels become China Friendly
More and more Minsk hotels receive special certificates for the work with Chinese tourists: China Friendly. Today, almost all hotels are willing to welcome groups from China. In this case they need to speak the Chinese language, have Asian dishes on the menu, satellite TV, an ATM that accepts cards issued in China. This work will continue next year.
Next year a campus of one of the leading Chinese universities will open in Minsk.
This year an agreement was signed in Qingdao on mutual visa-free travel for citizens of both countries. For 10 months the inflow of Chinese tourists to Belarus increased by almost 15 percent.
