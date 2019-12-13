PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

More and more athletes defend their right to compete under Belarusian flag

More and more representatives of Belarusian sports defend their right to compete under the Belarusian flag. Sport should remain outside politics. Attempts to put pressure on athletes in case of refusal to express the opinion imposed on them are inappropriate. Athletes should calmly get ready for the upcoming international competitions. By signing an appeal to the international community, athletes and coaches note the tangible contribution of the state to support for sports.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All