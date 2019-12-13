All targets of Slavic Brotherhood 2020 reached

Military cooperation, reliable borders protection and other targets of Military Brotherhood 2020 exercise have been reached. The troops are moving towards the sites of their permanent dislocation. The combined tactical group of the Belarusian and Russian troops have been created to perform the tasks of the Union State protection, announced the commander of Special Operations Forces Vadim Denisenko. A large-scale-operation of taking Russain forces to the western Belarusian border was trained. Strategic Russian military jets Tu-260 and Tu-22 took part in the exercise.