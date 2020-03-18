Ministry of Foreign Affairs monitors all issues related to return of Belarusian citizens to their homeland

Russia has closed borders for foreigners, because of the pandemic. Those who have a residence permit will be able to enter this country before May 1. Belarusian citizens return home via 2 Moscow airports: Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo. This was reported by the Ministry of Sports and Tourism. The hotline of our embassy in Moscow works around the clock. Details can be found on the website of the diplomatic mission. All issues related to the return of Belarusian citizens to their homeland are monitored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Our consular services in Russia will concentrate on solving urgent issues.