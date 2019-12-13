"All planned experiments performed." NAS representative on results of Vasilevskaya’s flight on ISS

All planned for experiments that were to be performed by Marina Vasilevskaya on ISS are fulfilled. Ivan Bucha, deputy head of the Aerospace Department of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, told the reporters about it.

A working briefing was held in Karaganda at the Cosmonaut Hotel, where representatives of various services discussed all the details of the upcoming return of the crew of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft with Belarus' Marina Vasilevskaya as a member.

"I was in touch with Marina Vasilevskaya during the whole period of her stay on the International Space Station. The connection, however, was one-way - she made the calls. The satellite communication channel was through the American Houston. Nevertheless, we communicated every day," said Ivan Bucha.