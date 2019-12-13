3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
"All planned experiments performed." NAS representative on results of Vasilevskaya’s flight on ISS
All planned for experiments that were to be performed by Marina Vasilevskaya on ISS are fulfilled. Ivan Bucha, deputy head of the Aerospace Department of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, told the reporters about it.
A working briefing was held in Karaganda at the Cosmonaut Hotel, where representatives of various services discussed all the details of the upcoming return of the crew of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft with Belarus' Marina Vasilevskaya as a member.
"I was in touch with Marina Vasilevskaya during the whole period of her stay on the International Space Station. The connection, however, was one-way - she made the calls. The satellite communication channel was through the American Houston. Nevertheless, we communicated every day," said Ivan Bucha.
The NAS representative added that he received daily information on the implementation of the activities of the scientific program from the Mission Control Center. "In addition, I also received information about the activities of the entire flight program. Everything planned for the space flight, all experiments have been performed, which was also voiced at the briefing," he concluded.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All