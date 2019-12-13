3.42 RUB
All-Belarusian prayer. Thousands of Belarusians come to Khatyn Eternal Flame
The All-Belarusian prayer continued today. In the morning, thousands of Belarusians flocked to Khatyn Eternal Flame. Representatives of the Council of Ministers, deputies, mass media, students and other Belarusians came to lay flowers.
One of the lessons of Khatyn is that evil has no nationality. Important pages of the tragedy have already been declassified. When for the sake of bread, certain individuals betrayed their own people, wanted to take revenge on the Soviet authorities and ruthlessly fulfilled the orders of the Führer.
We will never forget.
All three thousand people who crossed the five-kilometer line today bowed their heads at the Eternal Flame in memory of every third person whose life was cut short by Nazi hatred, a thirst for superiority over all nations of the world.
Today we remembered not only the victims of Khatyn, but each of those villages, which were callously razed to the ground. Nine thousand living places. Terrifying genocide of the Belarusian people. And even outside of patriotic actions, it is everyone's duty to come and give homage. Live memory roads exist without time constraints.
