All-Belarusian prayer in memory of Khatyn victims to be held on March 21

This Sunday, in memory of all the victims of Khatyn, an all-Belarusian prayer will be held at the site of the burnt village. On the eve of the 78th anniversary, every family that perished at the hands of Hitler's executioners will be remembered. On March 22, 1943 people were burned alive, and those who tried to escape were shot. In memory of Khatyn tragedy a musical-theatrical composition will take place. And on March 22, there will be a laying of flowers.