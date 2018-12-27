3.42 RUB
Over 2 thousand children attend Christmas performance in Palace of Republic
A holiday for hundreds of boys and girls will be remembered by them for a lifetime. More than 2 thousand children from all parts of the country gathered today in the Palace of the Republic. This is another good tradition of modern Belarus - giving our children faith in good, fairy tale and helping their dreams come true on Christmas and New Year.
Children are our main asset, said the President to spectators in the Palace of Republic. Despite his busy schedule, Alexander Lukashenko every year finds time to attend the charitable holiday for winners of olympiads, creative contests, young activists, children from refugee families, pupils of orphanages and boarding schools. Alexander Lukashenko pays special attention to the value of peace and calls for appreciating peaceful sky and independence of the country.
Fabulous performance was the key moment of the holiday. Each child received a gift on behalf of the President.
The Presidential Christmas performance is the culmination of a large charity marathon. The action "Our Children" is already a good tradition of December days. On the eve of Christmas and New Year officials, parliamentarians, politicians, and media people have left their offices for a while in order to give a little kindness and attention to those who are often deprived of it. Private companies have joined the action as well.
