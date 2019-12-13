3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
All-Belarusian athletics race to be held Saturday in all cities of Belarus
A large-scale athletics event "All-Belarusian Race" will be timed to the 76th anniversary of the Great Victory and the Day of the State Emblem and Flag. It will be held today under the motto "Single Belarus! Single Flag! Single Victory!" Everyone will be able to join the race in each regional or district center, in towns and cities. The race will start exactly at 11 o'clock and run through the central streets of the cities.
