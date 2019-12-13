All-Belarusian People's Assembly to take place on February 11-12. Preparation discussed with President

Fundamental aspects of the country's development, specific initiatives in the economy, social sphere, political life will be determined at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.

The preparations for the large-scale forum were discussed today at the Palace of Independence. The President announced the dates of the popular assembly and announced the start of the election of delegates. It is planned that over 2 000 people will participate in the All-Belarusian Assembly. Expectations from the forum are heightened amid the external pressure on Belarus. This is aimed at strengthening statehood and sovereignty. The meeting will become a kind of brainstorming session on important historical decisions, in which the whole country will be involved. Alexander Lukashenko is sure that in this context it is difficult to overestimate the importance of the upcoming All-Belarusian Assembly.

The All-Belarusian People's Assembly has already been held five times. The forum united representatives of all regions of the country every time. People of different professions, ages, social status discussed together with the most important issues of the country's life. At the next meeting, it is necessary to analyze the results of the five-year plan, to consider in detail the program of socio-economic development until 2025.