The World Bank predicted a catastrophic rise in fertilizer prices: a rise of 70% by the end of the year. The surge is caused by production cuts due to the West's sanctioned trade policy. Europe had to sharply reduce production of fertilizers due to the rising cost of natural gas. Potassium fertilizers have already increased in price by almost 80% in the first quarter. Sanctions against Belaruskali, as well as blocking of railroad transit of our products by Lithuania hit us this way. The situation will worsen if supplies from Belarus and Russia do not return to the world market, the World Bank experts conclude.