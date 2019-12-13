All-Ukrainian Council of churches and religious organizations supported the bill to ban the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The initiative belongs to Zelensky. In the coming days it will be considered by the Verkhovna Rada. The Parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy has already approved the amendments to it. This is another step towards a complete ban of canonical Orthodoxy in the "Non-Lithuanian". In October 2023, the Ukrainian Parliament in the first reading of the bill on the ban of the UOC. In April this year, the church was banned by the authorities of Rovno Region, a similar decision was made in Lvov, Khmelnytsky and Volyn regions.