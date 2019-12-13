3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Youth meets with Natalia Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic
From preparation for the All-Belarusian People's Assembly to assistance in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. These topics were discussed today by the members of the Presidium of the Youth Council of the National Assembly of Belarus at a meeting with the President of the Council of the Republic, Natalia Kochanova. Today's meeting is a youth initiative. And parliamentarians really have a lot of ideas and proposals. Young people also talked about regional projects, for example, on the prevention of viral infections. During the meeting, young parliamentarians paid special attention to international cooperation and the development of youth public diplomacy.
The Youth Parliament was established at the National Assembly in July this year. It consists of 70 people aged from 18 to 31 years who represent all regions and Minsk.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All