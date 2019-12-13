Youth meets with Natalia Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic

From preparation for the All-Belarusian People's Assembly to assistance in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. These topics were discussed today by the members of the Presidium of the Youth Council of the National Assembly of Belarus at a meeting with the President of the Council of the Republic, Natalia Kochanova. Today's meeting is a youth initiative. And parliamentarians really have a lot of ideas and proposals. Young people also talked about regional projects, for example, on the prevention of viral infections. During the meeting, young parliamentarians paid special attention to international cooperation and the development of youth public diplomacy.