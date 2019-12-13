Entrance exams 2020 passed by foreign students

The entrance exams 2020 are passed not only for Belarusian students, but also by those who have traveled thousands of kilometers to get higher education in our universities. Today we have almost 24,000 foreign students. From this year, leading educational institutions began to accept foreigners be distant exams, you can apply and be interviewed online.



They choose our education not only on the recommendations of those who have already studied here, but also on a good price/quality ratio.







520 international students are already enrolled in BSU

The admission of foreign students to BSU started from the beginning of summer and will continue till October. 520 foreigners are already enrolled in the main university of the country. By the way, this year you can also apply remotely. In 2019 the Belarusian State University hit all records for export of services - 4000 foreign students from 60 countries.





In 2019, 1500 foreigners studied at BNTU

BNTU is no less popular with students from abroad. Last year 1.5 thousand foreigners studied here, more than a hundred people have already been enrolled. The specifics of the 2020 admission campaign is that students have an opportunity to be interviewed online and apply remotely.

Levi Audi, a BNTU student (Libya):

"Belarus is a peaceful country. I have heard a lot about studying in Belarus, I have many friends studying here. And they are happy."

Students from 45 countries are studying at BNTU. Most of them are already at the preparatory courses beginning to speak fluent Russian. In this case you can choose from 140 specialties. The most popular ones among foreigners are engineering, architecture and construction faculty, IT-sphere.

Yuri Nikolaychik, Vice-Rector of BNTU:

"Foreign employers confirm that the level of knowledge obtained during the period of study of students meets sufficiently high requirements imposed by the employer"

.