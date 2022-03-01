Ukrainian Armed Forces shell civilian areas of Donetsk

Two civilians were killed in Donetsk as a result of the use of multiple rocket launchers by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was reported by the mayor of the city, urging people to move away from the windows and, if possible, move to shelter.



Sergey Shoigu, Russian Defense Minister:



"During military clashes, the Ukrainian side does not hesitate to use civilians as human shields. Multiple rocket launchers, cannons, large-caliber mortars are placed in the yards of residential buildings, near schools and kindergartens."



Special operation in Donbass



The targets of the Russian Armed Forces grouping during the special operation are exclusively military facilities. As of today, the Ukrainian military's access to the Sea of Azov has been completely blocked. Two airfields and three air defense radar stations of Ukraine have been hit by high-precision guns. Thirteen hundred and thirty-five pieces of military infrastructure have been destroyed. The advanced detachments of the DNR People's Militia reached the border of the Donetsk Region and joined Russian units. LNR troops have advanced up to 61 kilometers since the start of the operation.



NATO strengthens eastern flank



The governor of Bavaria solemnly welcomed 200 American soldiers at Nuremberg airport. They are deployed here to strengthen NATO's eastern flank against the backdrop of the Russian special operation in Ukraine. Another U.S. unit will be part of the deployment of 7,000 U.S. troops to Europe by order of U.S. President Joe Biden.



