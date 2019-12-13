The residents of Donbass know better than anyone else, how Kiev disposes of weapons. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Donetsk this week with monstrous intensity: about 200 shells were fired at the city. Ksenia Lebedeva, an ATN correspondent, was on the scene. Watch he exclusive report.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces strike Donetsk

June 13, 2022. The Ukrainian Armed Forces resumed shelling three districts of Donetsk: Kievsky, Kuybyshevsky and Voroshilovsky. They hit social facilities. In particular, one of the hospitals in the capital of Donbass was set on fire.

The broken windows of residential buildings, damaged trees - these are the consequences. 86 missiles from the Grad system, 14 missiles from the Uragan system, 32 shells of NATO artillery of 155 mm caliber - and this is not all that Zelensky's army "pleased" the residents of Donetsk with. There were about 200 shells in total. There are civilian casualties.