All the information about voting process from observers collected by specialists of Public Information Center

All the information about the voting process from observers, who work at every polling station of the country, is collected by the specialists of the Public Information Center. It is located in the Palace of Trade Unions. This is a joint initiative of the major public organizations of the country: Belaya Rus, Federation of Trade Unions, BRSM, Belarusian Union of Women, "Patriots of Belarus", veterans' organizations.

