Belarusians carrying flowers and lighting lamps to KGB building all night long

The story left no one indifferent. The brutal murder of a KGB officer stirred the whole country. A young officer was killed in the line of duty. He had a wife and young child. The President, who immediately received information about the tragedy, instructed to investigate the circumstances and provide all possible support and assistance to the family. To honor the memory of a true patriot and hero, who stood in defense of the country, Belarusians were carrying flowers and lighting lamps to the KGB building all night long. The officers of the power structures express their condolences to the deceased law enforcement officer.