PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Second part of humanitarian aid from Belarusian senators and Red Cross sent to border

Help from the Belarusian senators and the Red Cross will reach the people in need. The second part of the humanitarian aid is already being sent to the Belarusian-Polish border.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All