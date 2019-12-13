3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Second part of humanitarian aid from Belarusian senators and Red Cross sent to border
Help from the Belarusian senators and the Red Cross will reach the people in need. The second part of the humanitarian aid is already being sent to the Belarusian-Polish border.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All