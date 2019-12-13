Second wave of coronavirus can pass unnoticed

The second wave of coronavirus can pass absolutely imperceptibly, told Doctor of Medical Sciences, corresponding member of the RAS Oksana Svitich, to our television channel. The expert said that the second wave will be severe only for countries that had previously introduced strict restrictive measures. It all depends on what percentage of the population was in contact with the virus. During the summer period, the expert advised to limit attendance at public events and, if possible, spend leisure time in the country, avoiding big crowds.