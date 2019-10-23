Belarusians win second gold at World War Games

The women's national team in archery defeated the Russian team in the final! Karina Deminskaya, Karina Kozlovskaya and Alexandra Kuratnik won 6: 2. DPRK athletes took the bronze. This is the second gold medal of our athletes in the competition; Daniel Mukete was unrivalled in the judo tournament on Monday. In the overall ranking we still take the 15th place. More than 9 thousand athletes of military personnel from more than a hundred countries perform at the 7th World War Games!