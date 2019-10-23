3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Belarusians win second gold at World War Games
The women's national team in archery defeated the Russian team in the final! Karina Deminskaya, Karina Kozlovskaya and Alexandra Kuratnik won 6: 2. DPRK athletes took the bronze. This is the second gold medal of our athletes in the competition; Daniel Mukete was unrivalled in the judo tournament on Monday. In the overall ranking we still take the 15th place. More than 9 thousand athletes of military personnel from more than a hundred countries perform at the 7th World War Games!
