Protesters organize riots in Minsk for second day in a row

The police cracks down on all provocation attempts. The aggressively disposed rioters started arranging barricades on Pritytskogo Street on August 10. At 23.00 during the fight with special police forces, one of the protesters tried to throw an unidentified explosive to law enforcers, reports the Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs. The device exploded in his hand causing him deathly injuries. He was a 33-year-old resident of Minsk, who had previously served a sentence for murder.



Besides, several fierce clashes between the police and rioters took place in other districts of Minsk. The protesters were throwing the petrol bombs, pieces of flagstone, launched firecrackers. In their turn, the guardians of the order did their utmost to suppress the violent protesters. There were injured people on both sides. Riga trade center became another location for mass riots. The protesters used a more advantageous position and made barricades. It should be noted similar structures gave start to the growth to Maidan encampment in Ukraine.



The confrontation of the protesters with the police officers was also recorded at Bangalore Square. Riots took place in other cities as well. The coordinators instigated provocations, building barricades and throwing petrol bombs, stones and pieces of flagstone to the police. A car drove into collision with special police forces in Minsk.



