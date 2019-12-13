EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Second power unit of BelNPP put into commercial operation

The second power unit of BelNPP has been accepted for commercial operation. The decision of the Commission is based on the positive conclusions of the supervisory authorities and the working commission of the plant, as well as on the basis of the license for commercial operation of the second power unit issued by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Currently, the unit is operating at its rated capacity. Since its inclusion in the unified energy system, it has generated more than 2 bln kWh of electricity.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All