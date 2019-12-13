Second online marathon Belarus without COVID to be held on April 24

The date of the second online marathon Belarus without COVID was announced. On April 24, the solo performers and bands will again give an online concert in the recording studio of "Spamash" Production Center. The first concert was attended by 8,000 spectators.



The virtual concert was postponed to the end of April because of the Holy Week. As a result of the first online concert, the charity account of the 3rd Minsk City Clinical Hospital received about 24 thousand rubles. Private and state companies are involved in the marathon.



